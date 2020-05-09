Keith Lee on A Possible Main Roster Move: ‘I Want to Go Where the Competition Is’

Speaking with Lilian Glory on her Chasing Glory podcast, Keith Lee weighed in on whether he’s interested in a move to the main roster. Lee has had some brushes up against main roster stars in the past several months, making memorable appearance at Survivor Series where he held his own against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, then in the 2020 Royal Rumble where he matched up against Brock Lesnar.

Talking with Garcia, Lee explained how much he loves NXT but that he’s interested in competition and that wherever he can find that, that’s where he wants to go:

“So I love NXT, because I — there’s a lot of friends there that I have either traveled this world with, or I have shared locker rooms with. However, in the grand scheme of things I know that a lot of the fans are interested in seeing Keith Lee mix it up with some of the guys on Raw and Smackdown. And I think at the end of the day, I am a competitor. So I want to go where the competition is, and it doesn’t matter which brand it is to me. If they can come to NXT, I’ll stay at NXT. But if they want me on Raw or Smackdown I will show up, and I will make a statement just like I do anywhere else I go. Wherever the opportunity is.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chasing Glory with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.