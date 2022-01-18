Kel Mitchell Recalls Doing All That Sketch With The New Day

Actor Kel Mitchell recently spoke to ComingSoon.net, and the former Good Burger, Kenan & Kel, and All That star discussed his experience doing a sketch with The New Day for All That a few years ago. Here’s what Mitchell had to say:

Kel Mitchell on working with The New Day on All That: “That was a dream come true to me. First of all, we brought All That back and then having them come on, because I’m a huge WWE fan, you know what I mean? So that was cool.”

On his love of WWE and a funny moment that happened during the filming of the sketch: “Me and my wife, we love the WWE and so when New Day came on, they were excited and I was just as excited as them. It was really funny because I remember I got to like knock a chair over and hit them, and it was just them looking at me like that. I was like, ‘Oh, I feel like I’m in the WWE. This is crazy. I’m about to wrestle.’ So, yeah man, we had fun. We had a lot of fun.”