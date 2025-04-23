Kelly Kelly Praises the Growth of Women’s Wrestling

– During a recent interview with Vegas Sports Daily during a WrestleMania After Dark event, former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly shared her thoughts on the growth of women’s wrestling. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“It’s really so amazing. I mean, I… almost started 20 years ago. So to see how it is now and see how much it’s grown and how many things the women are doing, how much time they’re given, it’s just amazing. It’s truly amazing. And I just hope to come back one day, have a match, and have my kids see me.”