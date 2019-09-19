Kenny Omega on AEW vs. NXT on Wednesday Nights, Says AEW Will Show ‘Real Stars’ and Not ‘Developmental Talent’

– Sportskeeda recently interviewed recently spoke to AEW wrestler Kenny Omega, who discussed the upcoming competition on Wednesday nights between AEW on TNT and NXT on the USA Network. You can check out a video of the interview below. Kenny Omega stated the following on NXT:

“You can call it a war if you want. It’s like, to me, we’re in a completely different kind of business. I mean what they’re doing is different from what we’re doing. It’s weird because it’s hard to say you’re going to war with people that I call my friends. And yet, we are going to war. And yet, when I sit back and look at the grand picture, I’m going to war with these dudes that if we were on the same show together, the same show, the same promotion — let’s pretend there were no borders. Let’s pretend there were no promotions. Let’s just pretend there was just one big promotion. If these guys were in the same show as me, they’d be in the dark match. They’d be in the opening match of my main event match. You’re going to call that a war? You’re going to call that competition? Go ahead. I mean maybe that’s fun for you to do. That’s cool, but we’re different planets. And you’re going to see that right away when you see 10,000+ arenas, sold out. You’re going to see smiles on fans’ faces, and you’re going to see real stars; not developmental talent, but real stars appearing on your television sets every week.”