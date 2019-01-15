Kenny Omega and Heath Slater Comment on Their WWE Developmental Match, Omega Notes They Made a Good Tag Team

– Earlier today, a clip of Kenny Omega facing Heath Slater from the WWE developmental territory, Deep South Wrestling, surfaced online. Heath Slater then commented on the clip, and Omega responded. You can check out the original clip and that Twitter exchange below.

Previously, Omega was part of Deep South Wrestling from 2005 to 2006. Heath Slater wrestled under the name Heath Miller in DSW around the same time. Slater wrote on the match, “A lot of people are posting this video. Maybe we should do it again @KennyOmegamanX ‘but obviously better.'” Omega then responded, “A rematch is all well and good but what most people forget is that we made a heck of a team as well!”

After Omega lost the IWGP heavyweight title to Hiroshi Tanahashi earlier this month at Wrestle Kingdom 13, it’s still unconfirmed exactly where Omega will be heading next. WWE reportedly made him a huge offer. However, he’s also heavily rumored to be heading to All Elite Wrestling.

Heath Slater vs. Kenny Omega, en el antiguo territorio de desarrollo de la WWE: "Deep South Wrestling". pic.twitter.com/FtIrf0AnFT — MUNDO WWE (@FansWWEUniverse) January 7, 2019

A lot of people are posting this video. Maybe we should do it again @KennyOmegamanX “but obviously better” https://t.co/Fwrw7F6a59 — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) January 15, 2019