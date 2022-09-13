Kenny Omega Visits SEGA Office in Japan

– As previously reported, AEW star Kenny Omega recently made resurfaced paying a visit to the Japanese wrestling apparel company, HAOMING, while in Japan. Earlier today, the official SEGA Twitter account posted a photo of Kenny Omega visiting the company’s office in the country as well. You can view that tweet of Omega visiting SEGA below.

Omega has been pulled from AEW programming and advertising following AEW All Out earlier this month, stemming from a backstage brawl that took place after the event allegedly involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Omega.