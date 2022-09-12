Kenny Omega Finally Resurfaces In Japan

In the aftermath of the backstage brawl at AEW All Out last week, Kenny Omega has been largely absent from the public eye. Rumors about his fate, as well as others involved in the fracas, have been swirling throughout the industry and community ever since, but a recent tweet places Omega firmly where one would have expected to see him prior to the All Out conflict.

The wrestler didn’t appear on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, and AEW had stripped Omega and the Young Bucks of the World Trios Championship title after the brawl. However, Omega was previously scheduled to appear at the Tokyo Game Show convention as part of the promotion for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game, and therefore it can be taken as a good omen that HAOMING, a Japanese wrestling apparel company, tweeted a video of him in their office, which you can see below.