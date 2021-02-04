wrestling / News
KENTA Appears on AEW Dynamite, Attacks Jon Moxley (Clips)
AEW’s crossovers with other companies have gone up a notch, with NJPW’s KENTA taking out Jon Moxley on Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw the NJPW star appear at the end of the show, jumping Moxley in retaliation for Moxley doing the same to him on NJPW Strong last week.
Moxley and KENTA are feuding over the IWGP United States Championship, which KENTA has a title shot for. They’re set to face off at NJPW New Beginning in the USA on February 26th. You can see clips from the moment below. The appearance follows on AEW’s crossovers as of late with Impact Wrestling, which also showed up this week as the Good Brothers and Father James Mitchell appeared on the episode.
Is that @KENTAG2S?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4q0iC4LdGd
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 4, 2021
.@KENTAG2S HAS ARRIVED!@njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/u1wMj63M7i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021
