Kenzie Paige Reflects On Differences From Natalya Ahead Of NWA Crockett Cup

Kenzie Paige recently looked at her differences from WWE’s Natalya ahead of their match at the NWA Crockett Cup. Paige will defend the NWA Women’s World Championship against Natalya at this weekend’s show and she spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview promoting the match. You can see highlights below:

On Natalya: “I think that’s another thing, I look at her and she’s everything that I wish I could have been or wish I could be. She does have the famous wrestling family, whereas mine is very small and independent in Tennessee. I am the star of my family, but I think that’s also the difference between me and Natalya. She comes from this big, famous wrestling family that’s so big, and they run Canada and all that. I am from this smaller area, but I made myself. I made my family worth something. My little sister is now a wrestler. Everyone who comes around me, I take care of them. So maybe I feel like that’s what I expected Natalya to do, and it’s not like that. So maybe I looked up to her for the wrong reasons,” she said.

On wrestling with her sister Kylie: “I do think that wrestling with my sister has helped our relationship a lot. Because there is sometimes you want to just dog walk your siblings and whenever you can get paid to do it, chef’s kiss. Yeah, I love it. That’s great,” she said. “You can’t actually beat the hell out of them on a regular day, but when you’re in the ring, we can tussle and fight all night.”