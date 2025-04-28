Kenzie Paige Explains Why She Attacked Natalya In The Hart Dungeon

NWA Champion Kenzie Paige, in a Horror Pop After Midnight interview (per Fightful), explained her attack on Natalya in The Hart Dungeon.

Their rivalry escalated after a physical confrontation at Bloodsport during WrestleMania week, leading Paige to take decisive action in Natalya’s own training ground.

“Don’t even bring up Natalya. You know what? Actually, let’s, let’s talk on it. Everyone thinks I’m the bad guy, I’m the bad one because I went to the dungeon. Maybe I did break in. Maybe I did beat her up and attack her. But you didn’t show me the respect I deserved, And when you don’t show someone respect, what do you expect them to do? What I did? Break into the dungeon and beat her ass in front of all her little friends.”