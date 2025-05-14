Kenzie Paige Recalls Her Reaction To Beating Kamille For NWA Women’s World Title

Kenzie Paige ended Kamille’s legendary 812 day reign as NWA Women’s World Champion, and she spoke about the moment in a new interview. Paige spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview, during which she recalled her reaction to the title win and more. You can see highlights below:

On ending Kamille’s title reign: “Kamille’s literally like a big sister to me. I look up to her. She’s someone I look up to, and she hasn’t let me down. She is her through and through, and to be able to be the one that took the championship off of someone who meant so much and did so much for the NWA, it really was like a passing of the torch. It’s really what it felt like to me, and I’ll never forget the next day, she brought me flowers and basically was like, ‘Here you go, I’m proud of you.’ It was just one of those moments—I’m trying not to cry—it was just one of those moments I could feel like my career is about to shift.”

On which women’s talent she sees as on the rise: “Obviously, besides my sister, Kylie—and I do want to say this about Kylie really quickly, she’s only been wrestling for not even three years, and she naturally gets it. But I’m not going to put her over the whole time because she’s amazing. She knows it. I think Brittnie Brooks. I think she’s someone that I’d really want to tussle with. Obviously, Haley J is a star. Everyone knows she’s a star though. J-Rod, yes. J-Rod, she’s the OVW Women’s Champion. I actually got to see her at a School of Morton show. We got to talk a little bit. We have never got to share the ring with each other though I feel like that’s something that’s avoided both of us for a minute.

“I feel like there’s a lot of like new people that I haven’t really got to get in there with. Another one that I think everyone should watch out for, Jada Stone. From the technical wrestling to the high flying to the entrance to the energy, she’s someone who fully gets it. Fully gets it.”