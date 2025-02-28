Kevin Kelly Would Like To Return to NJPW For Wrestle Kingdom 20

In an interview with Bodyslam (via Fightful), Kevin Kelly said that he would like to return to NJPW for their Wrestle Kingdom 20 event, which happens in 2026. Kelly left NJPW in 2023 and joined AEW, but AEW fired him in March of last year.

Kevin Kelly said: “Chris [Charlton] and I talked about maybe me going back for Wrestle Kingdom, for Tanahashi’s last match. But I don’t think it went any further than that. I think it was something that he was gonna run up the flagpole, to see if anybody would salute. I would love to, but at this point in time, I don’t think that’s going to happen. Walker [Stewart] is doing a great job. They’re not looking to replace him. It would be to have me come in and add my point of view as the third man. If Walker couldn’t make it, for example, would I be available to do something? Yeah, sure. But I think again they can find ways to have Walker [work] those shows since they’re already paying him. But yeah, that’d be fun. I would love to go back for Wrestle Kingdom.”