– During a recent interview with Rewind Recap Relive, former WWE broadcaster Kevin Kelly discussed working with Michael Cole earlier in his career, and how Cole is now at the top of his game in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Kelly on Michael Cole: “Again, what a long and storied career, and he started one year after me. We got to riding together and realized we had a lot in common. We started to get along. Because there was like a competitiveness between us. But it just came to be that we got along and his… personality is different than mine.”

On Cole’s personality: “He’s real, like he’s very intense and very focused. He also has, I wish he could print his notes because he has the smallest handwriting. Like he writes like in, I don’t know, two point font and I don’t know how he reads it. But again, he’s, he’s able to do his job.”

On Cole’s current work in WWE: “He’s on top of his game right now. You could just feel the weight of the world off of his shoulders the last couple of years. He’s free to be the announcer that he has trained to become for all these years. And he’s getting his flowers, and they’re well-deserved.”