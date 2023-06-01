– During this week’s edition of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed AEW gaining a new show on TNT, Collision. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on AEW adding Collision to its programming: “I guess TBS and TNT didn’t learn their lesson with Thunder. … I thought the biggest mistake we made was when we went to three hours on Nitro. Then from there we added f***ing Thunder.”

Nash on the packed wrestling TV schedule: “Feels like a concussion, to the point where my head hurts so bad I don’t want to f***ing watch television.”

On Collision needing someone who will draw rating on the shows: “You had to have somebody at the quarter hours that was gonna draw and do a number.”

AEW Collision will debut on Saturday, June 17 on TNT. CM Punk will make his return to AEW at the event.