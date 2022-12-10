Kevin Nash Recalls Larry Zbyszko Getting Stoned Before WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Larry Zbyszko was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, and Kevin Nash recently revealed that Zbyszko got high before his speech. Zbyszko was inducted in a class that included Randy Savage, Rikishi, and Nash, and the latter talked about the induction ceremony in the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast.

“Zbyszko had gotten stoned before, yeah,” Nash said (per Wrestling Inc). Larry had gotten stoned before he went out there and did the Hall of Fame. Of course, you would think in your mind, ‘I’ll get stoned and I’ll be really entertaining.'”

Zbyszko is a two-time AWA World Heavyweight Champion and is known for his work as a commentator for WCW. He had a run in WWE from 1971 through 1981, which included a Tag Team Championship reign with Tony Garea.