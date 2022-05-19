Kevin Nash Set To Launch His Own Podcast In July

Big Sexy is set to join the world of podcasting. CuCommunications and Podcast Heat have announced that Kevin Nash will launch his own podcast this summer. ‘Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast’ will launch on July 11 and be co-hosted by Sean Oliver. Here’s a press release:

“Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast” Set to Join Podcast Heat

Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver team up for weekly podcast

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) heavyweight champion, original New World Order (NWO) member, and WWE Hall of Famer, “Big Sexy” Kevin Nash is set to jack-knife power bomb the podcast world with the launch of “Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast.” Starting on July 11, Nash, along with co-host Sean Oliver (Kayfabe Commentaries), will bring their uncensored and unfiltered conversations to Podcast Heat, with new episodes dropping every Monday on both audio and video podcast outlets.

“Kliq This listeners will get a magical mystery tour into all aspect of life,” said Nash. “No topic is off limits or out of bounds. We will be pop culture driven, but not too timid to attack today’s current cancel culture.”

“Kliq This will be the best of what fans loved about our shoot interviews together, just on a much broader scale,” added Oliver. “Fans will slide up to the bar next to Kevin and me for banter and guests ranging from the stars of wrestling, to entertainment, to music and Lord knows what else.”

“Before podcasting became common place for professional wrestling, Sean Oliver and his Kayfabe Commentaries shoot interviews were the fans ‘go-to’ for behind-the-scenes stories and information,” said Podcast Heat founder Dave Greene. “And of all his interviews, Sean’s conversations with Kevin Nash were can’t miss. I can’t wait to hear what these guys have in store when the conversations can extend beyond just professional wrestling.”

To interact with “Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast” on Twitter, follow @KliqThisPodcast.