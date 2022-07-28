Kevin Nash Says AEW Product Seems Very ‘Dated,’ Says It Feels Like Watching WCW Thunder

– On the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on AEW. According to Nash, he finds the AEW product to be “dated.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on the AEW product: “It just seems…dated? It has a very ‘WCW Thunder’ feel when I watch it.”

On Why he’d rather watch WWE than AEW: “It’s almost like a no-borders, ‘Doctors Without Borders’ type of situation over there, and it’s hard for me to figure out who the belts go to, but I don’t watch wrestling that often, and if I’m going to watch a product, just visually … the crystal-clear production, and costuming, and everything else that the WWE gives me, I feel like it’s Cirque du Soleil instead of f*cking, you know, Ringling Brothers.”