Kevin Owens Credits Logan Paul For Taking Wrestling Seriously

Kevin Owens may not be Logan Paul’s biggest fan, but he gives the US Champion credit for taking pro wrestling seriously. Owens spoke with Evan Mack for an interview leading up to last weekend’s WrestleMania 40 and during the conversation he noted that while he doesn’t see eye to eye with Paul on much, he appreciates the man’s dedication to the industry.

“I’ve said this before, he’s not my kind of person as a human being,” Owens began (per Fightful). “He’s got different views, goals in life and different ways to go about things, but he does take what we do very seriously and that’s important.”

He added, “So it makes it a lot more tolerable for everybody in the locker room to have him there every three months for the big shows because he gives it his all, he works very hard, he wants to make good things, he takes it seriously, so that’s good.”

Paul successfully defended his championship against Owens and Randy Orton at night two of WrestleMania.