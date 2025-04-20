Kevin Owens Reflects On Steve Austin WrestleMania Moment

Kevin Owens, a veteran of eight WrestleMania appearances, identified his No. 1 moment on the grand stage as his No Holds Barred Match against WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on Unlikely With Adrian Hernandez, Owens stated (per Wrestling Inc), “I have to put that one [against ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38] at the top. It was so unfathomable just a few months before that would happen, and I worked for it, is the funny part.”