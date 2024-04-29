Kevin Sullivan Weighs In On What A Match Between Shawn Michaels and Eddie Guerrero Could Have Been Like

In the latest episode of Tuesdays with the Taskmaster (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Sullivan gave his thoughts on a hypothetical match between Eddie Guerrero and Shawn Michaels. The two were both on the WWE roster for a few years but never crossed paths before Guerrero died in 2005. Bruce Prichard has said in the past that the plan for Wrestlemania 22 in 2006 was Michaels vs. Guerrero, before Guerrero’s passing.

Sullivan said: “A clean finish wouldn’t hurt. Just their personalities alone would have drawn money. So, if you toss up who goes over, for a long time, and at the end of this WrestleMania, babyfaces seem to get their come-up when it’s their time. So, I think that, would Eddie have been the babyface then, or would he have been the heel? Who knows? But I thought Eddie was one of the greatest performers of all time, everybody does. At that time, could there have been a better match? I know you talk about Bryan Danielson and Ospreay. I’m sure that if we had that Eddie, Shawn match, that might have been that match for this generation.“