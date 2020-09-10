Kevin Von Erich Reveals MLW/WCCW Connection in Latest MLW Pulp Fusion

The latest episode of MLW Pulp Fusion is online, with Kevin Von Erich revealing a connection between WCCW and MLW plus much more. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

Kevin Von Erich reveals something never before known about World Class Championship Wrestling and its connection to Major League Wrestling.

Kevin Ku alongside Team Filthy readies for The Restart.

Who screwed over Alicia Atout? Tune in to find out!

The Dynasty challenge each other to a dynastic competition. Who will feel the heat?

Injustice speaks on Brian Pillman’s sneak attack last week on Pulp FUSION.

Konnan threatens Salina with a truth bomb while the Empresaria has some choice words for the legendary luchador.

Logan Creed makes his victim list.

King Mo takes us to the streets of Miami as he trains for The Restart.