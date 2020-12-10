Kevin’s NXT Review 12.9.20  

We open to a recap of TakeOver: War Games.

Finn Balor hits the ring for a promo to officially start the show. He instantly calls out anyone who wants to meet him face to face. Pete Dunne quickly responds. Dunne says they’re cut from the same cloth. He doesn’t want him to be comfortable with his return because he’ll put him on the shelf and take the title. Kyle O’Reilly interrupts and reminds Dunne that they won War Games and not his guys. It’s the Undisputed Era right now and nobody else’s. Kyle reminds Finn that he broke his jaw and made him eat his meals through a straw, so they have unfinished business. It’s Damian Priest time. He and the other potential challengers diss each other for things like losing, their accents, taking time off, and not beating Leon Ruff. Finn leaves, saying they need to learn some manners as they cut him off. He’ll defend the title on 1/6 at New Year’s Evil but the opponent is up to William Regal. Karrion Kross’ music hits and Scarlett shows up to stare down Finn. Finn knows she’s gonna say “tick tock.” He says that when Kross is ready, he’s ready too. After Finn leaves, Priest asks Scarlett if she leaves Kross in the car to handle his business. If Kross wants a fight, he’ll bring it.

Backstage, Pete Dunne says he’s not just going to wait for an opportunity. Killian Dain hits the scene to attack him. They’re pulled apart by Drake Maverick, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Isiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jake Atlas

These two respect each other, so the start is competitive but not too intense. Scott gets the upper hand and then rolls into offense but misses. He avoids the next shot and rolls into a Flatliner for two. They start trading strikes and then Scott hits a pump kick to the side of the head. Atlas puls him into a victory roll that gets turned into an armbar that Atlas turns into a pin for two. More quick exchanges and Scott goes to work on the arm. He wants La Magistral but Atlas turns it into his own pin to get the three.

Winner: Jake Atlas in 4:27 [Kind of bland and Atlas wasn’t very impressive. This felt like an afterthought. **1/4]

Post-match, Swerve rejects a handshake and walks off pissed.

In the back, Tommaso Ciampa says that it’s time to let the past die in the past and keep moving forward. He is straight up and says that his next target is the loud, brash, and ignorant Cameron Grimes.

Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Imperium

One member of each team can be legal at a time. Ever-Rise avoids the ring so they get chased for it. They still leave Gibson and Barthel to go at it before sneaking in with some hair pulling. As GYV hit a backbreaker/elbow to the outside tandem move, commentary announces Dunne/Dain for tonight. Gibson wears down Barthel inside. Ever-Rise finally enters and get two on a double team neckbreaker. Ever-Rise clean house and get left alone with James Drake. He takes a tandem flapjack into the corner but Aichner makes the save. Tandem dropkick sandwich in the corner by Imperium. Finlay Roll from Aichern leads to a near fall. Things break down and everyone gets involved. Ever-Rise near steal it before one of them falls to Ticket to Mayhem.

Winners: Grizzled Young Veterans in 7:06 [Fun multi-team madness with everyone putting in the effort. GYV are great to have around. ***]

We get a video package about War Games, with all of the competitors putting over how demanding it is both physically and mentally. They note that Bobby Fish had surgery to repair his triceps after it. Dakota talks about how she won’t be seen for a while.

Toni Storm is interviewed and says that Ember Moon stealing her return thunder has still bothered her. It’s okay because she’ll be the next champion. Io Shirai interrupts to say that with War Games over, the title is her only focus. Io attacks and the two brawl all the way out to the arena. As Toni goes to leave after they fight for a bit, Ember Moon attacks her. She says it’s a receipt as she sends Toni inside for Io to finish her off with a moonsault.

Cameron Grimes vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa opens by wrenching away at the arm. Timothy Thatcher comes out to get a front row seat and watches as Ciampa works a headlock. The fight moves outside and they trade shots in front of Thatcher. Ciampa stares down Thatcher as he sends Grimes inside. It sets him up for a kitchen sink. Commercial break. Returning, Grimes remains in control until Ciampa rolls him up for two. That starts the Ciampa rally. He gets topped when Grimes hits him with the moonsault slam for a close two count. They trade shots and Ciampa fires off chops with Grimes up top. Someone with long hair runs by Thatcher and Ciampa knees them. He wants Willow’s Bell as commentary calls the guy Tyler Ross(?). Grimes hits him but ends up getting hit with Willow’s Bell himself.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa in 10:49 [Some good moments but also some stuff that I just couldn’t get into. Ciampa has been really bland in recent weeks, though Grimes remains a blast. **3/4]

Thatcher doesn’t fight Ciampa after the bell. However, he does put Grimes in a quick ankle lock.

Raquel Gonzalez is interviewed and talks about how she pinned Io Shirai. Sadly, Dakota Kai is home injured because of Ember Moon, so she’ll make her regret returning to NXT.

We get another Boa/Xia Li vignette. This time, they’re brutally getting beaten with kendo sticks and punching things until their hands are bloody.

The Garganos come out with Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell. Johnny says they’re the present and future of NXT. They are “The Way.” Theory calls them the Milky Way and everyone tries to brush it off. Johnny says Candice broke her arm while he has stitches in his mouth and they overcame it all. He’s Mr. TakeOver and she’s Ms. War Games. Johnny overnighted a gift for Candice from Italy. It’s a custom trophy with Shotzi Blackheart’s head on it. Johnny notes that he and Austin were challenged for a tag match next week against Leon Ruff and Damian Priest. “If you’re not in the Way, stay out of our way.” Priest interrupts and congratulates them before saying that he would shove the pipe up Theory’s ass. Suddenly, he’s jumped by Karrion Kross, who powerbombs him on the stage.

Tyler Rust is interviewed about attacking Ciampa. Malcolm Bivens interrupts to ask him about his card that he gave him a week ago. Rust leaves with him.

Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne

Dain attacks at the bell and wails on Dunne. Dunne gets clotheslined over the top and Dain continues to pound on him. Dunne turns the tide with a cheap knee on Dain’s way back in the ring. Dain comes back with a sweet belly to belly suplex. Dunne boots him in the head as this goes to break. Returning, Dain starts firing off clubbering shots to the face. He catches Dunne with a uranage from the apron and somersaults in. The next big move is a superplex from Dain that nearly folds Dunne in half. Dain stays aggressive with more offense but as he goes for a Vader Bomb, out come Burch and Lorcan. Drake Maverick randomly appears from under the ring and fights them off. He gets a steel chair to run them off. As he tells Dain to get back on offense, he looks away and the champs jump him. Dain heads out to send them packing. Dunne kicks him on his way back in. Bitter End follows and that’s all.

Winner: Pete Dunne in 13:43 [Quality, hard hitting wrestling. Sometimes, that’s all you need. ***]

As Leon Ruff gets interviewed, Gargano and Theory interrupt to say that Priest will probably be too hurt to compete next week. Ruff is brave and they expect him to fight 2-on-1. KUSHIDA comes up to say that he’ll be his partner.

Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Raquel is aggressive to start and hits some hard elbows in the corner before launching her across the ring. Ember continues to get beaten on with only a hope spot or two heading into a break. Soon into the break, she eats a big boot for two. Returning, Moon hits the ropes to gain momentum but is just booted out of the air and lets out a groan of pain. Raquel wears her down for a few moments but Ember dropkicks out. She also catches her with a small rana into the turnbuckle. Suplex from Moon and then she ducks a bunch of shots before hitting a step up enziguri. Moon adds a tope suicida and starts climbing he structure that was around for War Games. Raquel viciously pulls her down and drives her headfirst into the ring post for a near fall. Raquel blocks the Eclipse and wants the one-handed Powerbomb but Ember counters into a pin for two. Her next kick is caught and the powerbomb puts her down.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez in 12:37 [A good David vs. Goliath story can work wonders. That’s what this was, as Ember was strong throughout and Raquel continues to improve consistently. ***1/4]

Toni Storm shows up to jump Ember Moon. However, Rhea Ripley’s music hits and she helps Ember out of the ring before staring down Toni. Raquel steps in front for another showdown with Rhea instead. Raquel backs off after a few seconds.