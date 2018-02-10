Kevin’s Random Reviews: WCW Road Wild 1999  

WCW Road Wild 1999

August 14th, 1999 | Sturgis Rally and Races in Sturgis, South Dakota | Attendance: 5,550

Somehow, I keep randomly pulling these WCW 1999 reviews. The shows from that year are typically dire. Starrcade got 4/10, Mayhem got 3/10, SuperBrawl, Slamboree and Bash at the Beach each got 2/10 and Halloween Havoc scored a paltry 1.5/10. Things don’t look up for this show, especially when adding in how bad the crowd at the Road Wild motorcycle rallies were. We’re a bit over seven months removed from the infamous finger poke of doom, yet here’s WCW running Hogan vs. Nash as a PPV main event. Yikes. This would be the third and final Road Wild PPV.

The opening video package focused on Hogan/Nash and how Hogan has “cleaned up his act.” Commentary consisted of Tony Schiavone, Bobby Heenan and Mike Tenay. Tenay and Schiavone wore their worst denim outfits. They wasted about five minutes talking about the card. Typical WCW.

Eddie Guerrero, Kidman and WCW Cruiserweight Champion Rey Mysterio Jr. vs. The Insane Clown Posse and Vampiro w/ Raven

Commentary hyped Vampiro’s team as Deadpool. Rey couldn’t even be bothered to bring the title with him. Raven looked annoyed at the Sturgis crowd revving their engines instead of cheering. A big brawl started this, before things eventually calmed down. Eddie Guerrero was wildly over and got to take the beating in the heat segment. The heels opted for the cheapest possible stuff, simply pointing the referee away from their underhanded tactics. Eddie finally made the hot tag to the CW Champion. Unmasked Rey is shitty. He went for a 619, before it was famous, but was pulled out and thrown to the steps by Raven. Tenay spent the whole match putting over how much ICP loves wrestling. After that Rey steel steps spot, he took another heat segment. Rey busted out the RVD split-legged moonsault and made the hot tag to Kidman. Everyone got involved, with the heels getting sent packing. Vampiro accidentally hit Shaggy 2 Dope, leaving him open for Kidman to win with the Shooting Star Press in 12:22. Though it went too long, this was better than I expected. There was no need for two heat segments, when neither was particularly interesting. The cruiserweight team tried and made sure this didn’t suck. [**]

WCW World Tag Team Championship: The Jersey Triad [c] vs. Harlem Heat

Harlem Heat just reformed for this match. The Triad was represented by Kanyon and Bigelow. Kanyon cut a promo on the crowd beforehand, but it was nothing special. Like the opener, this began with a brawl. They badly botched a spot where Bigelow was to get whipped into a Harlem sidekick. Commentary put over how Harlem Heat will have rust and their past issues. Heenan: “Emotional wounds don’t heal. Just ask my seventh wife.” From there, the match moved at a crawl, like they were killing time. The crowd was into it, revving up for Stevie Ray. After what seemed like forever, the fight moved outside. In the end, DDP showed up only to get knocked off the apron. Booker hit Bigelow with the missile dropkick and Stevie covered to give the brothers their 8th title at 13:06. That felt closer to 33 minutes. It went too long and was boring. [*¼]

The Revolution vs. The West Texas Rednecks w/ Kendall Windham

The Revolution were represented by Shane Douglas, Perry Saturn and Dean Malenko, while the West Texas Rednecks were Curt Hennig, Bobby Duncum Jr. and Barry Windham. Booking three straight tags to open a show isn’t the best idea. Hennig got points from me for doing the gum swat. Followed by some back and forth to begin, Saturn took a short heat segment before busting out a German and tagging Malenko. Once Shane came in, things went downhill for Team Revolution. His heat segment lasted longer. After he made the tag, things broke down into a brawl. Malenko applied the Texas Cloverleaf, but Kendall jumped in and hit him with the cowbell. He was chased out by Shane, while Saturn planted Duncum with a DVD to win at 10:57. It was the shortest tag and the best so far. Nothing to write home about, but the WTR used veteran antics to get the heat, while Saturn and Malenko put in a quality effort. [**½]

Buff Bagwell vs. Ernest Miller w/ Sonny Oono

This feud apparently stemmed from Ernest claiming to be the best dancer, but Buff said that he didn’t have the “stuff.” Miller tried cutting a pre-match promo, but was drowned out by the revved engines. That happened despite Miller wearing a skull cap, leather and Confederate flag gloves to suck up. They stalled a lot. The pattern was Buff offense, stalling, Miller doing a choke or something dirty. Wash, rinse, repeat. At one point, Miller hit a low blow right in front of the referee’s face, so the referee acted like he was looking slightly off to the side outside. It ended in cheap fashion, when Miller accidentally ran into Sonny’s briefcase and Buff rolled him up at 7:24. The comedy stuff didn’t really click, and the wrestling certainly didn’t either. [¾*]

Post-match, Miller took out Buff and Oono posed over him.

WCW United States Championship No Disqualifications Match: Chris Benoit [c] vs. Diamond Dallas Page

This had the most potential of any match on the show. Schiavone said DDP was returning to the site of one of his greatest matches, and he’s hilariously referring to the Jay Leno tag a year earlier. DDP said some bad remarks about Benoit’s mom, so this was personal. They brawled around ringside, before DDP took control inside. Some of DDP’s offense looked great, like a spinebuster, but the obligatory rest holds were disappointing. DDP trapped him in the tree of Joey Lawrence to continue the beating. He beat up referee Charles Robinson so he could take his belt and whip Benoit. While this was happening, commentary just continued to discuss Hulk Hogan. DDP used the belt to hang Benoit, which in hindsight isn’t a great thing to see. Benoit got free and started in with the German suplexes. Kanyon ran in, but DDP was whipped into him and knocked off the apron. Bigelow showed up and splashed Benoit, all while the rest of the Revolution were shown watching on a monitor. Benoit fought free of a triple team and hit the diving headbutt on DDP to retain in 12:14. Good match and easily the best on the show so far. A few too many dead spots at points, but DDP made up for it a bit with his mannerisms. [***¼]

Sid vs. Sting

Sid was going by the “Millennium Man” at this time. Sting started hot with an early Stinger Splash, taking the fight to the outside. They brawled in the front row, where Heenan claimed to have spotted a woman with a goatee. The Brain was the GOAT. That fun portion of the match died once they went inside and Sid took over. With Sid on offense, Sting was taken to CHINLOCK CITY, BITCH. Sting finally knocked him over with a shoulder block and then caught him with the slam off the top. Sid’s not Ric Flair, so him going up top for that move just seemed dumb. If you don’t have aerial offense in your repertoire, it just makes that look super contrived. Sting’s momentum was stalled when they either botched something or Sid tripped him. I couldn’t tell. Sting hit a superplex that Sid sold by walking over to the opposite corner to set up the next spot. Awful. The Stinger Splash connected twice, but Sid caught the third to end this with a chokeslam at 10:40. That was a solid finish, but most of the match was plodding and boring. Sid’s offense sucked, some of the spots looked rough and Sting wasn’t at his best. [*½]

Goldberg vs. Rick Steiner

Thankfully, the WWE Network dubbed in Goldberg’s WWE theme over the horrible Megadeth song WCW tried getting over to promote their “Mayhem” CD. Schiavone had the balls to say this had the makings of a classic. Maybe if it was 1992 Rick Steiner. They got off to a fast start, but Rick took to stalling to slow things down. Once back in, Rick wisely removed Goldberg’s knee brace and beat him with it. RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE REFEREE. Some consistency would be nice. Schiavone attempted to cover it by saying Goldberg’s brace was legal because he wore it to the ring and it’s not a foreign object. Rick continued pounding on him until Goldberg powered up. He hit the press slam, Spear and Jackhammer to end it at 5:39. If they would’ve just gone to war for five minutes, that would’ve worked. Instead, they just made the referee look like a good with the brace stuff and had Rick do a bunch of boring shit until the Superman finish. They should’ve never taken the title off him, if all he was gonna do is go back to similar matches from before he won it. [½*]

Dennis Rodman vs. Randy Savage

Rodman showed up in a geisha robe that Heenan said was a hotel shower curtain. His pre-match promo was rough. Like earlier matches, they brawled outside before taking things back in. Rodman being in control without much cheating looked bad. Shouldn’t Savage do better? To his credit, Rodman did execute a solid Russian leg sweep. The ref got in Rodman’s face, so he was taken out. I guess this is No DQ, though an announcement wasn’t made. The second ref didn’t stop their actions, but he and a third official were knocked out. The fight moved to the aisle and towards the stage. Savage locked Rodman in a Porta-Potty and tilted it over in a spot that commentary seemed to think was awesome. Back to the ring, a FOURTH REF BUMP happened and Gorgeous George, who Rodman had been trying to get with, showed up. She handed Savage a chain, which he bashed Rodman with and got the win in 11:30. That was garbage. A whole lot of nothing that lasted too long. Rodman tried, so there’s that. Too much smoke and mirrors and a way past his prime Savage didn’t help. [*]

WCW World Heavyweight Championship Career vs. Career Match: Hulk Hogan [c] vs. Kevin Nash

Want to know about 1999 WCW in a nutshell? Face Nash lost the title to heel Savage at the previous PPV in July. Savage lost it to heel Hogan a night later, who then turned face and Nash went heel. Hogan also brought back the red and yellow. What? Anyway, lots of typical Hogan stuff in this one. It’s as if he hopped in a time machine back to 1986. Shoving, posing, test of strength, etc. You know the drill. Nash didn’t do much, but made sure to stand around and still in between his moves. Nash finally nailed the Jackknife and Hogan kicked out. HE’S HULKING UP! The big leg drop connected and that was all at 12:16. That was absolutely a 1980’s Hogan style main event. Back then, it was fine. In 1999, when WWF is kicking your ass and you need to do something fresh, it’s putrid. Slow, boring and exactly what you didn’t need from a main event at this time. [DUD]

