Kimber Lee Makes Impact Debut, Confronts Havok (Video)
May 5, 2020 | Posted by
NXT alumna Kimber Lee made her official debut on Impact Wrestling, confronting Havok on tonight’s episode. You can see video below of Lee appearing on the Locker Room Talk segment and being billed as someone from Havok’s past.
Havok and Lee have faced off several times in the past in other companies. Lee is a Drew Gulak trainee and worked in NXT from 2016 to 2018 as Abbey Laith, though she wasn’t regularly used on TV.
.@MadisonRayne tried to get to the bottom of @FearHavok's relationship with @nevaehOi4k but the debuting KIMBER LEE added a whole new layer to the story. #IMPACTonAXSTV @Kimber_Lee90 pic.twitter.com/Llljb85XgT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 6, 2020
