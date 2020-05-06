Kimber Lee Makes Impact Debut, Confronts Havok (Video)

NXT alumna Kimber Lee made her official debut on Impact Wrestling, confronting Havok on tonight’s episode. You can see video below of Lee appearing on the Locker Room Talk segment and being billed as someone from Havok’s past.

Havok and Lee have faced off several times in the past in other companies. Lee is a Drew Gulak trainee and worked in NXT from 2016 to 2018 as Abbey Laith, though she wasn’t regularly used on TV.