King Cuerno On Lucha Underground’s Influence on Lucha Libre’s US Popularity, Says There’s Still A Lot to Be Done

– During a feature article on the rise of lucha libre’s popularity in the US, King Cuerno discussed the impact Lucha Underground had. Cuerno, aka El Hijo de Fantasma, gave the defunct promotion he used to work for credit for the surge in popularity in recent years. A couple of highlights are below:

On the popularity of the form: “The main reason why lucha is very popular is due to the work of what I like to call the ‘Lucha Originals’ from Lucha Underground. That’s myself, Pentagón, Fénix, Drago, Mil Muertes, and Sexy Star. Since then, people have continued to like and do what we started on Lucha Underground.”

On where lucha libre goes from here in America: “There is still a lot to be done. We captured the attention of the American audience, but we still have to educate them on some aspects of lucha libre, like the meaning of the mask, Mexican wrestling psychology, and the tradition and the culture of lucha libre in Mexico.”