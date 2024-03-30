Knockouts Title Match Added To TNA Rebellion

TNA Wrestling has announced a Knockouts title match between Jordynne Grace and Steph de Lander for Rebellion next month. It happens on April 20 at The Palms in Las Vegas.

After Ash By Elegance was unable to compete in the 8-4-1 match due to “cosmetic touchups”, Director of Authority Santino Marella named Australia’s Steph De Lander as her replacement. Competing in a TNA ring for the first time since last summer’s Down Under Tour, De Lander became #1 Contender after her sidekick Matt Cardona delivered Radio Silence to Rosemary. De Lander capitalized off the interference and put Rosemary away with the TKO. We can now confirm that De Lander will challenge Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Championship at TNA’s spring pay-per-view extravaganza, Rebellion. Grace has been on a roll since becoming champion at Hard To Kill, defeating the likes of Gisele Shaw, Xia Brookside and Tasha Steelz. But is her dominance destined to continue? Or will De Lander become Knockouts World Champion for the very first time in Vegas?