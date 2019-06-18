– Kofi Kingston recently spoke to WrestlingAC while in Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown. During the interview, Kofi was asked, aside from New Day, who his favorite tag team partner was. Kingston is an 8-time WWE Tag Team Champion, having held the belts with CM Punk, R-Truth, Evan Bourne, and New Day members Big E & Xavier Woods.

On His Favorite Partner: I was Tag Team Champions with CM Punk, which was awesome because I learned so much from him. He was one of the guys who took me under his wing when he didn’t have to. I was always grateful for that friendship. Being tag team partners with R-Truth is always fun. He’s always making you laugh. Every moment we had together was always fun. Evan Bourne, same thing. Super cool and athletic. We would try to out-do each other. It was an awesome experience to see him up-close-and-personal. I can’t possibly pick a favorite.

On Who He Would Like To Face From NXT: There’s too much talent down there. Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Roderick Strong. All are awesome. Tyler Breeze too. There’s way too much talent for me to pick one. I hope all those guys make it up to the main roster at some point. [NXT TakeOver: XXV] was one of the best TakeOvers ever. To see that kind of talent do what they’re doing, it makes me excited. Eventually they make it to the main roster and we will have great matches.

