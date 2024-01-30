Kofi Kingston Is Happy To Have CM Punk In WWE Again

Kofi Kingston is glad to have CM Punk back in WWE, as he noted in a recent interview. Punk made his return to the company at Survivor Series, and Kingston talked about the his return in a recent interview on Busted Open Radio.

“So time is always weird when you’re on the roster,” Kingston said (courtesy of Wrestling Inc). “It flows differently because everything feels like it was just yesterday, but at the same time, feels like it happened decades ago. So it does feel like a long time. But I told him actually this week — so every time he comes around the corner, I legit light up, ‘Hey! Hey!'”

He continued, “I’m happy to see him back there because nobody ever thought that he would be back. There was such animosity between him and the company and all the stuff that he had gone through, you just never thought that you would see him here, let alone in a ring. So I am ecstatic.”

Punk is currently out of action following a torn tricep injury suffered on Saturday at the Royal Rumble. There’s no timetable yet for his return.