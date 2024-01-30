Backstage Update on CM Punk Suffering Torn Triceps

– As previously reported, WWE Superstar CM Punk suffered a torn triceps injury in his televised WWE in-ring return last Saturday at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event. Dave Meltzer provided more details on Punk’s torn triceps injury on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reported that Punk tore the triceps of his right arm. In 2022, Punk tore the triceps of his left arm in his title match against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2022 in September of that year. Punk rolled out of the ring during the Rumble match and informed the referee, but he still finished the match with the injury.

Punk underwent surgery after his initial triceps tear from 2022. He did not return to the ring until June the following year as part of the AEW roster. He was then fired from his contract in early September stemming from a backstage incident that took place at AEW All In: London in August.

While there is no timetable yet for Punk’s return, Meltzer speculated that if this injury is similar his previous triceps tear, Punk would be on the shelf until September 2024. CM Punk ran an angle last night on Raw where he got into it with Drew McIntyre, who then assaulted Punk before Sami Zayn could make the save.