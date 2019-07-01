wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Has A Message For Viking Raiders and Samoa Joe, The Singh Brothers Prepare For Bollywood Victory Party, Xavier Woods Gets A Zelina Vega Shirt

July 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kofi Kingston Smackdown

– During last night’s WWE live event in Monroe, Kofi Kingston had a message for both the Viking Raiders (who will face The New Day tonight on RAW) and Samoa Joe.

– The Singh Brothers wrote the following on Twitter:

– Zelina Vega posted a video to Twitter showing that Xavier Woods finally got the Zelina Vega shirt he wanted, but not everyone is happy with his fashion choices.

