wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston Has A Message For Viking Raiders and Samoa Joe, The Singh Brothers Prepare For Bollywood Victory Party, Xavier Woods Gets A Zelina Vega Shirt
– During last night’s WWE live event in Monroe, Kofi Kingston had a message for both the Viking Raiders (who will face The New Day tonight on RAW) and Samoa Joe.
.@TrueKofi had 🥞 for the camera and a message for #TheVikingRaiders and @SamoaJoe ahead of #Raw! #WWEMonroe pic.twitter.com/LC2hpLZaba
— WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2019
– The Singh Brothers wrote the following on Twitter:
Getting ready for our big Bollywood victory party this Tuesday. @WWE205Live @WWEIndia @WWE #NaanToTheFace #IndianFeast pic.twitter.com/GauqCm2mWJ
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) July 1, 2019
– Zelina Vega posted a video to Twitter showing that Xavier Woods finally got the Zelina Vega shirt he wanted, but not everyone is happy with his fashion choices.
My two biggest fans….. pic.twitter.com/AOiMHqEKYS
— Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) June 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jack Swagger Wishes He Stood Up For Himself More in WWE, Talks Possible Return
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Sable Appearing On WCW Nitro While Under Contract to WWE in 1999
- Jim Ross Recalls Being ‘Pissed Off’ About WWE Moving Him To Smackdown In 2008, Telling Vince McMahon How He Felt
- Backstage Update on Why WWE Is Bringing in Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, Concern Over AEW and Declining Numbers, Vince McMahon Knows Something Is Wrong