Kongo Kong Done With Impact Wrestling
June 7, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kongo Kong is done with Impact Wrestling. Kong debuted with the company in April of 2017 but appeared in Global Force Wrestling before that in 2015.
As more evidence, Kong’s bio on Twitter reads: Former IMPACT Star and Current Free Agent.
