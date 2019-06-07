wrestling / News

Kongo Kong Done With Impact Wrestling

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kongo Kong

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kongo Kong is done with Impact Wrestling. Kong debuted with the company in April of 2017 but appeared in Global Force Wrestling before that in 2015.

As more evidence, Kong’s bio on Twitter reads: Former IMPACT Star and Current Free Agent.

