Konnan Weighs In On Criticism Of His Using Alberto El Patron & Marty Scurll

Konnan has brought in a couple of controversial names to work AAA shows in Alberto El Patron and Marty Scurll, and he recently shared his thoughts on the topic. Patron has worked a few shows in AAA and will be at the upcoming AAA TripleMania XXXI: Monterrey, while Scurll worked two shows for the company late last year. Both men have been on the receiving end of sexual misconduct allegations, with El Patron accused of domestic assault by Saraya during their relationship and charged with sexual assault, which was dropped due to a missing witness. Scurll was accused of sexual assault regarding an intoxicated 16 year old and acknowledged the encounter, though he said it was consensual and he didn’t know her age.

Konnan weighed in on the matter on the latest Keepin’ It 100, veering into the topic while discussing the criticism that Tessa Blanchard received for her having thrown a recial slure at La Rosa Negra and allegedly bullying other women at shows.

“Here’s the thing about cancel culture, that you’ve learned and I learned,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “They don’t forgive, they don’t forget, they just destroy. That’s all they’re f*****g after. That’s why I got a lot of heat for using Alberto [El Patron] and Marty Scurll. And it’s like, are we supposed to not let them ever work again … I got letters from people that I know were well-intentioned. ‘Oh, you’re going to be blackballed. Nobody’s going to work with you.’ All this other stuff.”

He continued, “I’m like ‘I really don’t give a f**k. I’m not hear to f*****g please anybody … In the very limited sample size I’ve worked with both, they’ve been nothing but exemplary.”