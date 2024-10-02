– During a recent edition of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WWE and WCW wrestler Konnan critiqued the booking of Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in the main event of last week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam show. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on Darby Allin losing to Jon Moxley: “This match, I don’t understand why Darby, who to me is the future of the company, he lost to Moxley. Moxley could’ve taken the loss … keep making Darby, so I don’t know why Darby, who is probably the most, to me, the most interesting guy on the show, had to take that loss.”

On the spot where Allin started bleeding from his mouth: “Did you see when (Moxley) put Allin’s mouth on the rope and then kicked it, and then he started bleeding from the mouth?”

On Moxley having Marina Shafir as his valet: “I don’t understand why they have Shafir out there because, for example, back in the day when they had Chyna, she was imposing, she was big, she looked the part; this one really doesn’t. If you had Nia Jax out there, somebody that size, you’re like ‘alright, I can see it,’ but bro, she’s not that big.”

With the victory, Jon Moxley now gains Darby Allin’s shot at the AEW World Championship. Moxley will go on to face Bryan Danielson for the title at AEW WrestleDream 2024. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.