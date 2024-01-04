Konnan Thinks Drew McIntyre Using a Sword for His Entrance Is ‘Super Lame’ & ‘Corny’

– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan spoke about former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, following his loss to Seth Rollins in a title bout on WWE Raw Day 1. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on Drew McIntyre coming out with a sword for his entrance: “I did think he looks super lame [and] corny … coming down with the sword named Angela. I know it’s [named] after his mom, but still. … What are you gonna do with that? You gonna impale somebody?”

On Mcintyre’s kilt and current work: “I don’t see [anything] wrong with [McIntyre] wearing a kilt. He’s a Scotsman. … And I think they’re doing really interesting TV with him right now.”

Seth Rollins defeated McIntyre in their rematch on last Monday’s Raw to retain the World Heavyweight Champion.