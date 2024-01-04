wrestling / News

Konnan Thinks Drew McIntyre Using a Sword for His Entrance Is ‘Super Lame’ & ‘Corny’

January 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Drew McIntyre Sword Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan spoke about former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, following his loss to Seth Rollins in a title bout on WWE Raw Day 1. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Konnan on Drew McIntyre coming out with a sword for his entrance: “I did think he looks super lame [and] corny … coming down with the sword named Angela. I know it’s [named] after his mom, but still. … What are you gonna do with that? You gonna impale somebody?”

On Mcintyre’s kilt and current work: “I don’t see [anything] wrong with [McIntyre] wearing a kilt. He’s a Scotsman. … And I think they’re doing really interesting TV with him right now.”

Seth Rollins defeated McIntyre in their rematch on last Monday’s Raw to retain the World Heavyweight Champion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Konnan, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading