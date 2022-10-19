Konnan Says Zelina Vega Is an ‘Upgrade’ For Legado Del Fantasma Over Elektra Lopez

Konnan may not feel that Zelina Vega needs to be with Legado del Fantasma, but believes she is an “upgrade” as a manager over Elektra Lopez. Vega became a member of the group when they made their Smackdown debut earlier this month, with Lopez not following the stable to the main roster. Konnan spoke on his latest episode of K100 about Vega being paired with the group, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Vega being a member of the stable: “[Santos Escobar] speaks perfect English, not perfect, but he speaks very good English. I don’t think they need Zelina, but she is a definite upgrade over the girl they had before, whoever the hell she was.”

On female talent not needing to be active wrestlers: “Zelina is a good example, because I was never high on her wrestling. She wasn’t physical enough, she’s very small. But she’s real good on the mic and she’s got a great look, and she ain’t afraid to wear really cool s**t and look like a star.”