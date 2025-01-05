Konosuke Takeshita To Defend NEVER Openweight Title At NJPW Battle In The Valley

Konosuke Takeshita is set to defend his newly-won NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Battle In The Valley this coming weekend. NJPW confirmed at Wrestle Dynasty that Takeshita will defend the title against KUSHIDA at the January 11th event in San Jose, California.

Takeshita defeated Shingo Takagi at Wrestle Kingdom 19 and then went on to defend it and his AEW International Championship against Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestle Dynasty.