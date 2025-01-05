Winfree’s Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Review  

Hey there people, Winfree here to cover Wrestle Dynasty this time around. So, what do we have on this card? Zach Sabre Jr. defends the IWGP title against Ricochet, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii should be good fun, ditto Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Katsuyori Shibata. Also Kenny Omega returns to action for the first time since his health issues and battles Gabe Kidd. I’m less interested in the rest of the card personally but I’m open to being surprised by a few of the matches listed. This is a fairly large co-promotional effort between AEW, New Japan, CMLL, and even a dash or Stardom thrown in so let’s hope for a successful event all around.

Preshow results:

Momo Watanabe defeated Willow Nightingale, Athena, and Persephone by pinning Athena after a bat shot and Peach Sunrise. Momo now gets a title shot in any of the companies represented in this match so ROH, AEW, CMLL, or Stardom.

Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) defeated House of Torture (Sho and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) to retain the ROH tag team titles.

We’re starting with a Lucha Gauntlet match.

Match #1 – 8 Man Lucha Gauntlet Match: Kosei Fujita vs. Hecheciro vs. Soberano Jr. vs. Master Wato vs. Mascara Dorada vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Titan vs. El Desperado

People enter at regular intervals, 4 from New Japan and 4 from CMLL but first fall at any point wins. Hecheciro and Kosei Fujita begin for CMLL and New Japan respectively. Some arm wringers are traded and countered with Hecheciro being just a little bit better on the technical side.

Pretty quickly out comes Soberano Jr. for CMLL and dives onto Fujita then hits a head scissors on Hechicero. Some really nice lucha work from Soberano sets up the entrance of Master Wato.

Wato and Soberano square up with strikes very quickly and trade chops before Soberano hits a dropkick. Wato with a hurricanrana, everyone’s out of the ring so they just start brawling around that area.

Next we’ve got Mascara Dorada entering. Dorada had a pretty solid 2024 and enters this match with quick rope running then a chop to Wato and acrobatics into an arm drag. Heck of a head scissors from Dorada to Soberano. Hechicero tries to slow things down but again gets a head scissor from Dorada then Dorada hits a suicide dive, winds up with one for just about everyone.

Next is Taiji Ishimori. Ishimori and Dorada line up and we get punches from Ishimori to rock Dorada then he hits a handspring Cutter. Hammerlock shoulder breaker from Ishimori then La Mistica into a Bonelock (Border City Stretch) but Dorada gets to the ropes to break it up.

Titan is next and goes for Ishimori with a springboard crossbody then a kick for Hecheciro. Kicks for Dorada and Ishimori then a rope walk dropkick. Tornado DDT to Dorada then a nice superkick.

Lastly we’ve got El Desperado from New Japan, the IWFP Jr. Heavyweight title. Everyone stops wrestling and looks at Desperado and call him into the ring, Desperado doesn’t like that and we get some brawling on the entrance ramp as everyone goes after him. They all head back to the ring and everyone gets to hit a move on Desperado, that poor man. A lot of slams to Desperado, then a corner knee from Hecheciro but Wato breaks up a pin which is the impetus for everything to break down now. Hecheciro with a backbreaker to Desperado then he and Fujita. Fujita dives onto Hecheciro then Ishimori moonsaults onto Fujita. Soberano hits a corkscrew dive of his own, then Wato cuts off a Titan dive. Titan cares not for that and moonsaults onto the bodies anyway, so Wato follows with a dive as well. Dorada and Desperado are in the ring, Dorada then hits a Shooting Star Press onto the pile of bodies on the outside. Fujita grabs Desperado but Desperado counters into a pin for 2.

Desperado and Fujita start working, Fujita with a modified Romero Special but here’s Ishimori to catch Desperado with a Gedo Clutch and the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Taiji Ishimori won in 16:27

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fun spot fest, and a nice way to get some younger talent in a position where their positives can be highlighted.

Post match everyone chases Ishimori who escapes through the crowd, then the CMLL guys all take a bit to talk to the camera and play with the crowd.

Match #2 – Grappling Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Katsuyori Shibata

There’s a 5 minute time limit in play here and this is more of a friendly contest as Shibata saved Tanahashi from EVIL and House of Torture at Wrestle Kingdom yesterday. They play around then tie up but neither man can get much of an edge out of the collar and elbow tie up as they jockey for position. Eventually the get into the ropes and we get a clean break. Another tie up then they start trading chops. Shibata is getting the better of the chop fest but Tanahashi keeps firing back. These two are just chopping the heck out of each other then Tanahashi lands a headbutt. Shibata didn’t like that and starts with more chops in the corner. Tanahashi with more chops, he tries a full nelson but they just wind up trading more chops for the final seconds of the match. They’re both going to be feeling that one tomorrow.

OFFICIAL RESULT: DRAW after 5:00

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Hard to really rate that one, but given the history between them just letting them chop the heck out of each other for 5 minutes was fun enough.

Post match they shake hands then hug.

Match #3 – Winner Takes All: Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone vs. RevPro Women’s Champion Mina Shirakawa

They tie up and fight into a corner and we get something of a clean break from Mone. Mina lands a kick to the body then we get some rope running and Mina dropkicks the knee then both of them with some evasive rope running. Mone with a snapmare into the Statement Maker but Mina quickly gets to the ropes. Baseball slide from Mone then she hits a suicide dive onto Mina and her retinue. Back into the ring Mone climbs the ropes but Mina slaps her silly then hits an avalanche Dragon Screw leg whip. Now Mina starts wrapping the leg of Mone around the ring post then the old Figure Four around the post for good measure. Mone scoots into a corner then kicks Mina and rams her into the corner then hits a Meteora for a 2 count because who cares about continuity of leg work. Mina reminds her of that with a dropkick to the knee then hits a modified shin breaker and starts focusing more on the knee with a traditional shin breaker.

Mone avoids another shin breaker and hits another Meteora but this time she sells the knee on impact. Backstabber from Mone but she can’t follow up at all. Some corner work from Mone then she heads up to the second rope and hits another Meteora but Mina rolls through and starts slamming Mone’s knee into the camera then grabs a Figure Four but Mone rolls into the ropes to escape. Springboard kick from Mina gets a 2 count. They fight over a Tombstone position then Mone lands double knees to the ribs and both women are down. They start trading elbows from their knees, Mina gets the better of that as the stronger striker then lands a rolling elbow but Mone avoids another and tries that incredibly stupid Mone Maker but Mina avoids it and hits a swinging DDT. They trade roll up attempts then Mone goes for the 3 Amigos and hits them. Mone goes up again but Mina lands a headbutt then climbs up there with her, ultimately Mina hits an avalanche DDT and again they’re both down.

Mina is up first with another Dragon Screw then an Electric Chair face buster and another Figure Four is locked in. Mone tries to slap her way free but has to scramble around to the ropes to escape the hold. Mina goes up top now for a diving Sling Blade then Implant DDT for a near fall. Glamorous Driver from Mina but Mone cares not for your finish sister and kicks at 2. Mone counters another Glamorous Driver and hits a Codebreaker, then another one all for a 2 count. Mina avoids a Mone Maker then hits a Gory Special and cranks on another Figure Four but grabs a cutthroat hold as well and Mone switches into a cover to escape. Mone with several roll up attempts then hits the Mone Maker to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mercedes Mone won in 14:06

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: I’m profoundly bored by Mone personally and that’s definitely going to color my reaction here. I’m sure others will rate this higher but the lack of drama in her matches is becoming a real problem, her only loss in the last 2 years give or take was due to injury and she’s bordering on 80’s Hogan booking of herself at this point.

Post match Mone offers a handshake, Mina slaps it away and heads out then Mone must dance.

Match #4: Brody King vs. David Finlay w/ Gedo

They tie up, King over powers Finlay but Finlay keeps trying to attack him only to run into a shoulder block. Boot from King then he tosses Finlay across the ring. Finlay avoids a corner charge and tries to lift King only to get back body dropped because King is a beast. Chops from King now then he gets snapped across the top rope by Finlay then Finlay with a chop block to bring the big man down to his knees. Finlay with cross faces then a knee slam followed by a Cactus Clothesline and both men tumble to the floor. Finlay then tries a plancha but King catches him only for Finlay to shove him into the ring post, then King avoids a Finlay charge and Finlay wipes himself out in on the barricade. King sets up a chair on the floor then sits Finlay in it, chops him, barks for the crowd then crushes Finlay against the barricade with a crossbody. Back into the ring now King hits a senton for a 2 count. King keeps abusing Finlay with chops then lands a really nice elbow as well.

Finlay gets launched into a corner, then into the other one because King is a rough and tumble fella. King sets Finlay across the top ropes then chops him again. They head to the apron and Finlay tries to throw strikes with King, that goes poorly for him as King just has the edge on power. King with a hanging Sleeper but Finlay rakes the eyes to break it then launches himself into King and the barricade on the floor. Finlay climbs to the top rope and jumps onto King, that’s a lot of meat colliding on that impact. Back into the ring now Finlay hits a running uppercut but King yanks him off the top rope and hits a Death Valley Driver for a 2 count. King with elbows now, he’s calling Finlay on but keeps cutting him off when he tries to strike back and eventually King floors Finlay with a right hand.

Finlay fires up with some strikes but eats a sick lariat from King for a near fall. King follows up with a piledriver but still can’t find a 3 count. Another lariat from King, another near fall but Finlay is fading the more bombs King drops on him. King wants a Ganso Bomb but Finlay slips free and hits a Spear for a 2 count. Clothesline to the back of the head from Finlay gets another 2 count. Finlay wants Overkill but King hoists him up and crushes him with a Death Valley Driver into the corner. King with a cannonball senton in the corner then he puts Finlay on the top rope and chops him, climbs up and tries a superplex but Finlay fights that off and hits a Sunset Snake Eyes. Jackknife Powerbomb from Finlay, then Overkill and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: David Finlay won in 12:54

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Fun hoss fight but man, Brody King might be too giving for his own good. I have a hard time looking at him and how he works and squaring that with his relative positions on the card wherever he works. Finlay looked solid here with the last minute heroics and wrestling from beneath the bigger man.

Claudio jumps Shota as Shota is making his way to the ring then attacks him all the way to the ring.

Match #5: Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Claudio with stomps and an uppercut but Shota fires up with strikes of his own. More strikes are traded then Claudio thumbs the eye and lands an uppercut only to run into a dropkick. Claudio powders, Shota jumps at him but Claudio catches him and rams him into the ring post then drops him across the barricade. Some more ringside brawling from Claudio as he abuses Shota across the barricades for a bit then he heads back into the ring and looks like he’ll try for a count out. The count is to 20 here tonight and Shota gets back in the ring at 16. Claudio with an uppercut then Shota kicks away from a Giant Swing but Claudio then hits a double stomp for a 2 count. Gutwrench lift and throw from Claudio who is showing off all of his strength tonight, then he grabs a Crippler Crossface. Shota gets saved by Claudio fish hooking him and the ref seeing it so breaking the hold. Some more mouth raking from Claudio as Shota slumps in the ropes.

Shota starts firing up as Claudio lands elbows, Claudio with uppercuts then a running boot floors Shota. Shota is able to hit a tornado DDT then follows with a jumping DDT on the apron, nice spot there, to halt the momentum of Claudio. Some uppercuts from Shota now then a hanging DDT off the barricade. Back into the ring Shota heads up top for a flying dropkick then a lifting reverse DDT for a 2 count. Claudio avoids a Death Rider and uppercuts Shota on the second rope. Another uppercut from Claudio then he climbs up with Shota and hits a press slam from the ropes, again Claudio is showing off his power. Hard lariat from Claudio gets a near fall. Claudio grabs the Giant Swing, the count gets to 19 or 20 depending on where you started but it all only gets a 2 count on the cover. Sharpshooter from Claudio now, he drags Shota into the middle of the ring and sinks back into it but Shota is able to power up and drag himself towards the ropes and finally get free.

Claudio wants the Neutralizer, Shota blocks so Claudio uppercuts him then lands a knee to the chest. Shota lands a boot but Claudio fires up with more uppercuts and slumps him in the corner. Claudio climbs the ropes holding Shota on his shoulders, Shota is able to fight free this time though and land some hammer and anvil elbows to rock Claudio then hit an avalanche tornado DDT. Shota lands a Beyblade but only a 2 count. Claudio avoids a Death Rider and hits a Swiss Death then a Ricola Bomb, release style, for a nice near fall. They trade some counters, and Shota hits a snap Death Rider in sequence to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shota Umino won in 14:32

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Nice match here, Claudio showed off his power and ability but the story was about Shota taking a beating but finding the inner fire and fighting spirit to persevere and keep fighting until he found a way to get the win. A solid story in the ring and a solid start to altering the character of Shota.

Post match Claudio fakes out a hand shake offer and insults Shota with the Space Balls salute before heading out.

Match #6 – NEVER Openweight and AEW International Title match: (c) Konosuke Takeshita w/ Don Callis vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Both of Takeshita’s titles are on the line here. They tie up then Ishii tries to chop but Takeshita cares not and grabs a side headlock then tries to run over Ishii but neither man is bumping right now. Both men hit the ropes and eventually Takeshita drops Ishii with a shoulder block. Ishii goes to chops again then Takeshita drops him with an elbow. More elbows from Takeshita as he’s got Ishii cornered. Ishii fires back with a chop but can’t follow up and Takeshita kicks him down. Knee strike from Takeshita, Ishii fights to his feet through some stomps then chops away at Takeshita. Shoulder block from Ishii drops Takeshita then he follows up with a back suplex. Boot from Takeshita then he hits the ropes but misses a clothesline. Elbow from Ishii then he avoids a jumping senton, Takeshita then deadlifts Ishii up and drops him on his head with a German suplex and follows with a Sliding D for a 2 count.

Takeshita with a Blue Thunder Bomb but only a 2 count. Ishii blocks a clothesline and lands a chop to stagger Takeshita. They head up onto the ropes, Takeshita hoists Ishii up for an avalanche Falcon Arrow but only a near fall. Ishii blocks a Power Drive knee but Takeshita hits a belly to belly piledriver then wheelbarrow suplex, Ishii tries to bounce up but eats a lariat though he’s still able to kick at 2. German suplex from Ishii but Takeshita powers up and runs into a lariat for a 1 count and both men stagger then fall to the mat. They fight up then grab each others trunks and start trading elbows, and it’s Ishii who lands the decisive elbow that drops Takeshita. Takeshita with a hard elbow of his own then again both men slump down.

Now they head to the ropes again, Takeshita climbing up with Ishii and looking for an avalanche Tombstone I think, but it’s Ishii who fights free with an avalanche hurricanrana. Heck of a move from the old veteran. Ishii fires up and hits a clothesline but Takeshita with a headbutt then elbow. They start trading headbutts then Ishii lands a lariat, hits the ropes and lands another lariat but only a near fall. Takeshita fights back with a brainbuster, then rolls through but Ishii lands an elbow. Sliding lariat from Ishii, the old war horse is trying to find magic again but Takeshita avoids a sheer drop brainbuster and spikes Ishii with a poisoned rana to cut him off. Takeshita misses a clothesline then dodges an enziguri and hits a Power Drive knee but Ishii just eats it and lands an enziguri but Takeshita clobbers him with an elbow strike. Raging Fire from Takeshita connects and that gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Konosuke Takeshita retained his titles in 13:33

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: Smash mouth hard hitting brawl, it’s nice to be reminded of what Ishii can still do when he’s not in there with Jericho. Takeshita is definitely still on the rise and this was a nice throwback to hard hitting physicality with a hint of athleticism instead of the other way around.

Match #7 – Triple Threat Tornado Tag Team Match for the vacant IWGP Tag Team Titles: United Empire (Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan) vs. Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Himoru Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito)

Nick and Matt move to the apron, there are no tags here this is tornado rules so it’s a free for all. Cobb and Himoru then knock Nick and Matt off the apron because they’re annoying. Cobb runs over Himoru with a shoulder block. Nick and Matt pull Himoru out of the ring and powerbomb him onto the apron then go after Cobb in the ring. Nick with a dropkick to Cobb. Double suicide dives from Nick and Matt to take out the other four men. Back in the ring for the Bucks and Himoru, so Himoru takes tandem offense. Cobb re-enters the frame and knocks both of them out of the ring then mocks them so they hit a double superkick and pose. Assisted hurricanrana to Cobb then Nick hits a corkscrew dive onto cobb. Naito and Himoru double team Matt now though then Nick gets some of the same. Khan shoves Naito into Himoru and trips Naito down then slams Himoru with a belly to belly suplex. Mongolian chops for Naito then Khan takes a tornado kick from Matt. Cobb gets a minor run over Khan and Naito then Nick hits him with a jumping X-Factor. Nick up top, he and Matt with the splash and standing moonsault combination but Cobb kicks at 2.

Cobb avoids a superkick and lands one of his own but Naito drops him with a reverse DDT then a low dropkick. Everyone gets a chance to get something in including Matt with some rolling Northern Lights suplexes to get the last word in that sequence. Himoru takes an elevated springboard Swanton Bomb from Nick but only a 2 count. Himoru avoids their finisher and assists Naito with a spike DDT on Matt then he hits a Time Bomb but Khan breaks up the pin. Khan gets a bit of a run now with belly to belly throws for everyone then Cobb shows up to start killing people with German suplexes. Nick flips out of a German suplex and he and Matt land kicks then try the EVP Trigger but Cobb catches it and lifts them then hits a double German suplex because he’s a physical freak. Eliminator from Khan to Matt, Cobb follows with a standing moonsault and Himoru breaks up the pin.

Matt rakes the eyes of Khan then climbs the ropes with Cobb, he wants a superplex but Cobb shoves him off then headbutts Naito who showed back up. Himoru chops Cobb, then Matt tries to make an alliance to deal with Cobb and they both climb up with him for a double superplex which connects. Superkick from Matt to Himoru because he’s a jerk. Cobb takes an assisted Shiranui from Nick but Naito breaks up the pin. Naito misdirects Matt into a kick from Nick then tries Destino but Matt stalls him and threatens a Meltzer Driver but that gets broken up and we actually miss Naito hitting Destino on Matt and Khan breaks the pin. Himoru and Naito with kicks to Khan, Cobb saves his partner but Himoru superkicks him then Naito with a diving Destino. Nick shows up with Matt and they hit an EVP Trigger to Naito but Khan breaks up another pin. Khan takes a double superkick but fires up into another double superkick. The Bucks try the TK Driver and hit it to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: The Young Bucks won the titles in 13:46

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Decent spot fest but not much more than that.

Match #8 – IWJP Global Heavyweight Title Match: (c) Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry

They circle then tie up, trade some go behinds then Yota grabs a side headlock and runs over Perry with a shoulder block. Yota with a headlock takeover, Perry fights up and they hit the ropes with Yota land an arm drag. Perry gets slammed face first into the mat, but he then dropkicks Yota out of the ring and follows with a suicide dive. Perry rams Yota into the barricade then drops him onto the apron. Back into the ring Perry covers for a 2 count. Chop from Perry then a snapmare and running dropkick for another 2 count. Some eye rakes from Perry and he then plays with the crowd. Suplex from Perry then he grabs a chin lock.

Yota fights up then hits Perry with a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Some elbows from Yota then a running boot followed by a half nelson into a double knee gutbuster all of which gets a 2 count. Stinger Splash from Yota then he jumps to the top rope and Perry crotches him then hangs him in a tree of woe and follows with a sliding dropkick. Perry with knees to the back then a bridging German suplex for a 2 count. Some more strikes to the lower back from Perry, he’s got a bit of a target now. Some clotheslines from Perry but Yota then counters into a backbreaker and Flatliner that was impressively quick. Yota puts Perry on the top rope, climbs up with him and lands elbows by Perry pokes the eyes to cut him off. They keep fighting on the top rope and Yota hits a modified Spanish Fly which gets a near fall. Yota is firing up but a Spear is countered by a knee from Perry and both men are down.

They start trading elbows now, Perry switches to chops but no matter the weapon Yota is the heavier striker thus far. They go back to elbows and Yota again gets the better of things, Perry hits the ropes though and hits a jumping DDT for a 2 count. Yota lands a superkick but Perry responds with some strikes then a low blow behind the refs back, follows with a wrist clutch Angle Slam for a near fall. Knee from Perry, but they hit the ropes and Yota lands a Gene Blaster (Spear) to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Yota Tsuji retained the title in 13:16

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Good match, hampered a bit by the obviousness of the outcome since Yota just won that belt yesterday but they did a pretty good job of Perry finding a few good near falls. Yota had a solid enough outing here for his first defense as well after a heck of a journey to take that title from Dave Finlay.

Match #9: Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd

Kidd and Omega circle then Omega blocks a strike. Both men avoid jabs then a bit of a right hand from Omega gets Kidd’s attention. Kidd bulls into the ropes and they hit the ropes then Kidd drops Omega with a shoulder block then they trade boots and get face to face. They start trading chops and Kidd seems to have the heavier hands. Elbows from Omega then a chop and he’s got Kidd down in a corner. Corner work from Omega then a Finlay Roll and moonsault for a 2 count. Omega with some kicks to the back of Kidd but Kidd calls him on so Omega chops him. Jabs from Omega but Kidd lands a right hand then they do the suplex spot over the ropes to the floor and both men are down. That spot always makes me wince.

Kidd rams Omega into the edge of the ring then launches him into the barricade. Kidd shoves Omega into the barricade again then he clears off a couple of tables and puts them next to each other. Omega hits the ring and lands a baseball slide then plancha to follow up. That plancha spot seems to have bothered the guts of Omega but he whips Kidd into the barricade anyway, he’s still going to be selling the ribs/body for a while. They head to the apron but Kidd lands a right hand and they start trading blows. Headbutt from Kidd and both men are staggered but Kidd rallies first and looks for a piledriver but Omega back drops him and he mostly lands on the ropes then bounces to the floor, that looked awkward but Kidd seems fine. Omega hits a snap Dragon suplex on the floor and Kidd is seeing stars. A little more ringside brawling, Omega then tries to rally the crowd but the crowd is definitively split as Omega hoists Kidd up and then launches him over the barricade and through the table he set up earlier.

The ref yells for help but Omega brushes past them, Kidd bladed while down and Omega hits him in the face a few times. Omega then springboards over the barricade and, well he mostly misses Kidd but wipes out the officials who were behind him for sure. Now it’s Omega who’s pointing to his right hip and is down on the floor while Kidd is laid out. Both men wind up sitting next to each other, the bloody Kidd and hobbled Omega. Omega gets some ice from a young boy, then kicks him for being too slow with it and Omega is still limping around but throws the ice pack at Kidd because he’s a jerk. Kidd hits some body blows then uses a chair to whack Omega. Another chair shot to the back from Kidd and they start heading back to the ringside area.

It takes a bit but Kidd finds a table under the ring and sets it up then grabs Omega and drags him over to it, they fight for position and Kidd suplexes Omega through the table and both men are down again. Kidd pulls part of the table off and breaks it over the head of Omega. Now Omega is cut and bleeding while Kidd and his cronies begin throwing chairs into the ring. That’s a heck of a blade job Omega did as they head back into the ring. Kidd with a chair shot to the ribs of Omega but Omega boots him then hits a claw slam into a pile of chairs. Omega goes up top but Kidd punches him then climbs up with him and hits a superplex onto the pile of chairs, boy that had to suck for both men.

Kidd is first up and gets a chair then hits Omega in the ribs with it a few times but Omega catches one and lands a headbutt then dodges a chair shot and hits a snap Dragon suplex. Kidd bounces up and brains Omega a few times but Omega returns the favor and they both stagger around before slumping to the mat. They fight up and trade elbows then Kidd with some strikes but Omega meets him blow for blow then lands a knee strike, hits the ropes and delivers another one but Kidd comes off the ropes with a discus lariat and both men are down. Kidd pulls himself up, then hauls Omega up for some clubbing blows but Omega lands a chop only for Kidd to return it but Omega hits a jumping hurricanrana to halt the momentum of Kidd and send him out of the ring. Omega hits the ropes and dives onto Kidd.

Back in the ring Omega goes up top for a dropkick to the back of Kidd then hits a V Trigger in the corner. Omega sets Kidd on the top rope and wants to end it, Kidd tries to fight him off but ultimately Omega hits an avalanche Dragon suplex. It takes Omega a bit too long to cover and Kidd is able to kick at 2. Jay Driller from Omega but again only a near fall. Omega wants another V Trigger which connects, but he tries a One Winged Angel only for his core to give out and he can’t lift Kidd. Omega tries it again, gets Kidd up but Kidd fights free and grabs an Abdominal Stretch. Kidd cranks the hold but has to switch to a German suplex, Omega tries to come back with a clothesline but Kidd just knees him in the face then hits a piledriver but only a near fall. Kidd looks to fire up again, he wants a powerbomb, switches to a Kawada Driver which is nuts, then hits a package piledriver but Omega is too close to the ropes and uses them to break the pin because he couldn’t have kicked out of that.

Omega blocks a suplex but Kidd lands an enziguri, Omega then hits a knee strike, hits another V Trigger, then a powerbomb and another V Trigger but Kidd kicks at 1! Kidd flips Omega off in defiance but he’s spent, Omega with a power drive knee then hits the One Winged Angel and that’ll do it.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kenny Omega won in 31:55

Rating: 5 stars

Thoughts: A wild match full a brawling, a few big spots, blood, and ultimately a battle of wills between two men who refused to lose until they just physically couldn’t go anymore. If I have complaints I’d like to paraphrase the late Larry Csonka’s refrain to Okada, “Not everything has to be a 30 minute epic” and the overall length felt a tad indulgent but that’s a minor complaint. For Omega to be able to come back after surgery and the health scare he had and pull that off, my hats off to him. And Gabe Kidd more than held his own, bits of explosive violence and a willingness to go where Omega wanted this match to go. Kidd came out looking like a star and Omega reminded everyone what he’s still capable of.

Post match you can see Tanahashi crying as he stands for both men.

Match #10 – IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: (c) Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet

Ricochet attacks Sabre on the apron and looks for a hot start. Sasuke Special from Ricochet then back in the ring he hits a springboard 450 splash for a 2 count. Sabre finally gets his jacket off. Ricochet with chops but Sabre uppercuts him then ties him up in the ropes and kicks him to the floor. Sabre follows Ricochet and uppercuts him again a few times. Ricochet lands a back elbow then jumps off the barricade but he’s caught in a cravat by Sabre and Sabre sends him back into the ring with it but he’s still favoring his ribs is the champion. Now Sabre ties up the legs of Ricochet and bridges back with an inverted Indian death lock. Sabre with the kimura lock but Ricochet gets to the ropes for the break. Some kicks from Sabre then he cranks the neck of Ricochet with his legs. Ricochet fights back with an uppercut but that’s a losing game against Sabre for him and Sabre knocks him down with an uppercut. Some headbutts to the body from Sabre, then one to the lower back as well. Ricochet back flips over Sabre and hits a handspring back elbow to put both men down.

Enziguri from Ricochet then he avoids a corner charge and kicks Sabre in the shoulder then follows up with a flying clothesline then a running Shooting Star Press then a Lionsault for a 2 count. A few more strikes from Ricochet then Sabre counters a powerbomb into a rear naked choke, he’s got that pretty well locked up but Ricochet runs him head first into the corner to break the hold out of desperation. Some elbows from Ricochet then Sabre lands an uppercut. More strikes from Ricochet but Sabre hits a running one only for Ricochet to land a combination culminating with a discus lariat. Clothesline from Ricochet into a pin but only 2. Sabre blocks an ax kick then grabs an Ankle Lock, Ricochet rolls through and then lands a knee strike then a Death Valley Driver for a 2 count. Ricochet misses a Spirit Gun and Sabre then runs him over with an uppercut and punt kick to the chest to put them both down for a bit.

Sabre is still selling his ribs, I love the commitment. They fight over a full nelson, ultimately Sabre with a couple of Dragon suplexes, the second with a bridge but only a 2 count. Sabre rallies the crowd then lands a kick but Ricochet blocks a Zach Driver and ultimately Ricochet hits a knee strike then rolls through on a Northern Lights suplex then follows with a brainbuster, holds the position and rolls to the apron then hits a sick suplex there, holds on as they fall to the floor and hits another suplex. Absurd sequence there. Both men are down as the ref starts counting, Ricochet gets into the ring but Sabre barely beats the count at 19 as the title can change hands on a count out. Ricochet mocks Sabre from his seat, Sabre calls him over and they start trading slaps but Sabre still hits a little bit harder. They stand and laugh then Ricochet lands an elbow. Sabre hits an uppercut then calls Ricochet on for more and they start trading but Sabre has the edge in uppercuts and unloads a barrage of them in the corner. Ricochet intercepts a charging Sabre with a knee and the champ is down.

With the momentum in his camp Ricochet sets Sabre on the top rope and climbs up but Sabre then ties him up in a knot and yanks on the arms of Ricochet to break his momentum. Ricochet is able to land a kick then climbs back up with Sabre but Sabre hits a lovely avalanche Michinoku Driver for 2 then immediately transitions into an armbar. Nasty armbar from Sabre but Ricochet gets to the ropes before Sabre can chain into another more damaging hold. Sabre stomps the arm of Ricochet, then stomps the other arm for good measure. A few kicks from Sabre but Ricochet catches one only for Sabre to transition into an arm kick. Ricochet with a couple of kicks to the head then a lifting reverse DDT for a 2 count. Ricochet goes up top and hits a Shooting Star Press for a near fall. Ax kick from Ricochet, another lifting reverse DDT but again only a near fall. Ricochet is rolling, he climbs to the top rope but Sabre avoids a 630 then crushes Ricochet with a punt kick. Zack Driver, it’s a Michinoku Driver, connects but Ricochet kicks just before the 3 count. Ricochet tries a Victory Roll but only 2 and they trade strikes, Ricochet is getting the better of this and Sabre slumps to the mat.

Sabre grabs an armbar to block a Spirit Gun then transitions to The Inexorable March of Progress. Sabre cranks the fingers for extra leverage, then uses his legs for ever more and Ricochet gives it up.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Zack Sabre Jr. retained the title in 21:05

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: A nice clash of styles here, this is how to make that clash complimentary instead of contrasting. The outcome wasn’t really in doubt but Ricochet showed some of his new fire and heelish tactics while Sabre got to marry more of his striking game here. He’s a pretty good base for a guy like Ricochet and they had good chemistry on display here. Unfortunately this had to follow right after a match with a bit more emotional investment and that was a pretty different style and the lack of breather between them probably hurt this just a bit. Still Sabre is a lot of fun and Ricochet is working out his new character nicely.

Post match Sabre gets a mic and thanks Ricochet for the match. He’s speaking Japanese for a bit then switches to English. He puts over New Japan as the best wrestling company on the planet, he loves Japan and New Japan, but the future of NJPW is orange. TMDK will be on top of New Japan for a long time then puts over the guys in his stable. He again puts over TMDK to close then poses with them on the stage as pyro goes off to close the show.