wrestling / News

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander Set For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Debut Event

August 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Konosuke Takeshita Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander for MLP Forged in Excellence. The debut two-night event happens on October 19-20. Takeshita and Alexander previously fought to a twenty-minute draw at Garden State PW’s Welcome to Eden in July 2022.

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

