Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander Set For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Debut Event

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander for MLP Forged in Excellence. The debut two-night event happens on October 19-20. Takeshita and Alexander previously fought to a twenty-minute draw at Garden State PW’s Welcome to Eden in July 2022.

BREAKING: #MAPLELEAFPRO debuts with a massive match! Canada’s @Walking_Weapon takes on @AEW's @Takesoup at #MLPForgedInExcellence. Their last match was a draw—this time, we’ll get a winner!

Tickets are on sale NOW!

HERE ➡️ https://t.co/PBfpCN5n13 pic.twitter.com/akwNH2TJhO

— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) August 26, 2024