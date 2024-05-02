Kross Fire Wrestling Recognized As Official NWA Territory

Kross Fire Wrestling is the latest promotion to be announced as an official territory of the NWA. The East Tennessee promotion announced on Thursday that they have been recognized as a territory of Billy Corgan’s company, as you can see below.

KFW wrote on Twitter:

We are truly humbled and honored to be recognized as an official territory in the esteemed National Wrestling Alliance. Our gratitude extends to Mr. Billy Corgan, the owner, and every member of the organization for placing their trust in us.

As two young, ambitious female wrestlers, we aspire to bring a fresh and distinct flavor to the NWA territories. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to represent the NWA and showcase our unique style, and we are committed to justifying the trust placed in us. PERIOD”