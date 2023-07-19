Kurt Angle Calls Jeremy Borash TNA’s MVP, Recalls Wrestling Sting

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the importance of Jeremy Borash to TNA Wrestling, working with Sting, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jeremy Borash: “Oh, Jeremy was the MVP of the company, he really was. Not only did he interview guys and do all that stuff, but he did all the editing for the pay-per-view commercials and the storylines every week. He did all this stuff and turned it in. He was our producer, director, everything. I mean, he did it all, the whole ball of wax.”

On whether TNA was building to him and Sting after Main Event Mafia: “You know what, they never talked about Sting and I. It’s really surprising because I rarely wrestled Sting in TNA. I mean, we should have had a big program between both of us. You could have made a lot of money with Sting and Kurt Angle going at it. And it was just, it was never really talked about, which I’m really surprised.”

On Sting still going today: “He’s still going at it man, like he’s 20. The guy is timeless. He’s ageless. And my hat’s off to him. I give him a lot of credit for it…. He’s such an athlete. He’s so athletic, you know? He’ll never through that out the window, he’ll keep his athleticism till the day he dies.”

On wrestling Sting on free TV inside of a steel cage: “I don’t know, I brought this up too. Sting vs. Angle in a steel cage, free TV. What the hell were they thinking? It really does make me think, what they were thinking at that particular time. Were they just trying to get a rating on TV? I don’t know… That’s what should have happened [having it on PPV].”

