Kurt Angle on Initial Plan to Sit Out WrestleMania 19, Was Nearly Replaced by Chris Benoit

– During the debut episode of The Kurt Angle Show on Ad Free Shows, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke to Conrad Thompson on his severe neck injury and need for neck surgery in 2003, which nearly caused Angle to sit out WrestleMania 19 that year. Angle revealed the initial plan was to have Angle drop the title Brock Lesnar before WrestleMania, and Chris Benoit would then serve as Angle’s substitute for the match. Ultimately, the Angle vs. Lesnar match did go forward and headlined WrestleMania 19. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Angle on his neck injury heading into WrestleMania 19: “I told Vince, I’m going to have to have surgery and I’m going to have to skip WrestleMania. He said, you know, I’ll call you back. I have an idea, let me talk to the writers, I’ll call you back. So he decided that we were going to have a match before WrestleMania on SmackDown and I was going to drop the title to Brock and I believe Brock was going to go to WrestleMania and face a new opponent for the main event. So, I think they were going to substitute Chris Benoit, I believe. So he was basically going to take my place and you know it bothered me.”

Kurt Angle on trying to tell McMahon about keeping the matchup intact: “[I told Vince] Let’s have the match, and he said, you need to get it approved by your doctor, and I’m sorry Kurt, but we have a match that’s advertised on TV the past week, and it’s a SmackDown before WrestleMania, and you’re wrestling Brock, and Brock’s beating you for the title. I said, well we’re going to have to change that, Vince. He said, well, you’re going to have to have the match. I said, well, what can we do so I can retain the title and move on to WrestleMania without affecting the SmackDown match? He said, let me call you back. He always says that when he’s trying to come up with ideas. So I waited a couple hours, he called me back, he goes, we have an idea. We’re going to use your brother Eric. He looks just like you, we’re going to dress him up just like you. Put the hood on his head, the Team Angle hood, and we’re going to pull a switcheroo on Brock on SmackDown the week before WrestleMania.”

On how the angle played out on TV: “So when I got to the ring that night on SmackDown, I got in the ring, went to the corner and started praying in the corner with my head on the turnbuckle. Brock Lesnar’s music hit and the lights went out, well little did anyone know my brother Eric was put underneath the ring with the same outfit as me before the show. So when Brock came out and the lights went out, I rolled out of the ring and my brother rolled in and replaced me and went in the same position as me. So Brock thought it was me when he came down the ramp and into the ring. He attacked my brother, beat him up and F5’d him, and went to cover him and saw that it wasn’t me, and he took a second look, he got up to take a second look and I snuck in the ring and rolled him up for a quick 1-2-3. So I retained the title to go on to WrestleMania for the main event. Pretty cool little angle.”