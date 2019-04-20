wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Recalls 2010 TNA Lockdown Match: ‘What Was I Thinking?’
– In retrospect, Kurt Angle isn’t a huge fan of his crazy match against Ken Anderson at TNA Lockdown in 2010. Angle retweeted Impact’s post sharing the clip and said, “What was I thinking? I’m a wrestler. I ‘wrestle.’ This was anything “but” wrestling.”
The clip saw saw a bloodied Angle hit a moonsault off the top of the cage onto Anderson, as you can see below. Gail Kim also offered a response:
Today in #IMPACTHistory: @RealKurtAngle hit an INSANE moonsault off the cage on the way to victory over @mrkenanderson. (Lockdown, 2010) pic.twitter.com/NGb8e4IDlN
— Global Wrestling Network (@GWNapp) April 18, 2019
What was I thinking? I’m a wrestler. I “wrestle”. This was anything “but” wrestling https://t.co/dH0H0O7wLL
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 20, 2019
Haha the point is we don’t think in those moments. We just do. …. and pay for it years later https://t.co/WXoFGGZBNd
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 20, 2019