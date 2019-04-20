wrestling / News

Kurt Angle Recalls 2010 TNA Lockdown Match: ‘What Was I Thinking?’

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kurt Angle TNA

– In retrospect, Kurt Angle isn’t a huge fan of his crazy match against Ken Anderson at TNA Lockdown in 2010. Angle retweeted Impact’s post sharing the clip and said, “What was I thinking? I’m a wrestler. I ‘wrestle.’ This was anything “but” wrestling.”

The clip saw saw a bloodied Angle hit a moonsault off the top of the cage onto Anderson, as you can see below. Gail Kim also offered a response:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gail Kim, Kurt Angle, TNA Lockdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading