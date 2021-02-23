Kurt Angle On Pitching WrestleMania 35 Match With John Cena, Wrestling Baron Corbin, Jason Jordan Storyline

In a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his storyline with Jason Jordan, his WrestleMania 35 match with Baron Corbin, pitching a match with John Cena, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on his illegitimate son storyline with Jason Jordan: “I was excited because I wanted to pair up with Jason and Chad when they were tag team partners. I wanted to wrestle and I wanted to be the world champion and have them be the tag team champions just like Team Angle. I thought it made a lot of sense. They decided that I was going to have an illegitimate son, and they weren’t sure who it was going to be and they decided to pick Jason over Chad. I’m not sure why, but it might have been a politically correct move. I was happy, and I was excited about it because Jason is a great talent. He was improving every week – his chops were improving, his work was improving. He was on his way to main event status until he hurt his neck, and that’s where the program ended. I was stuck high and dry without a partner for the next WrestleMania because that’s who I was going to wrestle was Jason.”

On getting booked to wrestle Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35: “They immediately paired me up with Baron Corbin. Baron was more of a bully, I was more of the victim. I didn’t like that, but that’s what they gave me. The program was fine. I was OK with it. It was a lot of fun to do, and Baron is a great talent. I didn’t expect him to be my opponent at WrestleMania because at that time, I don’t think he was at the level that he deserved to go into WrestleMania wrestling a Hall of Fame legend. Even though afterward they utilized him pretty good and he was on his way to main event status. I think my WrestleMania match ignited that.

On pitching John Cena instead of Corbin as his WrestleMania opponent: “Vince wanted me to get him over, and that was the plan the whole time. At the time when they told me, I was thinking that this is going to be my last match and I’m going to retire and I need to tell Vince and if I want an opponent other than Baron, I need to tell him right now. So, I went to his office and I said, ‘I’m going to retire at WrestleMania, Vince. I know you have a program planned with Baron, but I would like to have John Cena because I started his career and I want him to end mine.’ I thought it made a lot of sense.

“He said, ‘Well, you’re not doing that this year. You can possibly do it next year if you continue to wrestle for a year.’ I said, ‘No. I want to retire this year because my body is breaking down and I just feel like I don’t want to go on after that. I’m not able to perform at the level I expect to.’ I’m not crazy about wrestling Baron, not only because of his status at the time, and don’t get me wrong – Baron was a great worker and very professional. He was great to work with. But I just don’t think at that time, he was at the level to be wrestling a main eventer or Hall of Famer.”

