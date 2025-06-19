KUSHIDA vs. Diego Hill Added to MLW Summer of the Beasts

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between KUSHIDA and Diego Hill for MLW Summer of the Beasts. The event happens on June 26th from Queens, New York.

The middleweight division (contested up to 205 lbs / 93 kg) continues to heat up as KUSHIDA, one of MLW’s most seasoned and celebrated competitors, looks to climb the ranks and make a definitive case for a shot at the vacant MLW World Middleweight Championship.

KUSHIDA enters the bout riding high following a string of impressive victories in New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s prestigious Super Junior tournament. With global momentum behind him, the “Time Splitter” returns to MLW laser-focused on gold.

Standing in his way is one of the sport’s most impressive emerging talents: Diego Hill.

From the moment fans scroll through Diego’s social media, his energy is impossible to ignore. With posts tagged #DIVEBOMB and the self-styled label of “risk taker,” Hill brings unmatched charisma and confidence into his MLW debut.

Blending blistering speed, fearless aerial offense, and a dynamic arsenal of cutting-edge maneuvers, Diego Hill represents the next generation of hybrid wrestling. Whether it’s a springboard cutter, lightning-fast rana, or gravity-defying dive to the outside, Hill performs with flash, precision, and daredevil spirit.

Now, in his first outing under the MLW banner, Hill aims to turn heads—and possibly shock the world—by toppling a decorated competitor.

KUSHIDA vs. Diego Hill promises to be a high-stakes collision between experience and raw innovation, with major implications for the future of MLW’s middleweight division.