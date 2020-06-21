Kyle Boone Accuses Kongo Kong of Assaulting Him, Kong Apologizes

Independent wrestler Kyle Boone took to Twitter on Saturday to share a story where he feels Kongo Kong assaulted him. He claims Kong forced him to show him his dick in front of the entire locker room, and demanding that Boone give him the money he earned from selling merchandise and working a show. His full statement is below.

“This is NOT “paying your dues”

This is NOT ok

This is Assault, period

#speakingout #mystory”

This prompted a reply from Kongo Kong, who apologized for hurting Boone and said that the relationship between the two since the incident Boone described has been all “hugs and smiles” and had he known there was an issue, he would have tried to talk to Boone about it earlier.

“We live in a different society than when I started in this business and back then, it wasn’t uncommon to rib rookies. I certainly didn’t intend for it to hurt you at all, let alone as bad as it did. I sincerely apologize for hurting you so bad. Our relationship since then and up until now gave no indication that there was any animosity between us as it was all hugs and smiles, that I knew of. We’ve even worked together since then, at my request and you were taken care of during said matches. If I had any clue that you felt like that, then I definitely would have squashed it then. As I told all of you young ones I only pick on people I like and see something in. Again, never my intention to hurt or scar you by any means and I sincerely apologize. I hope we can hash this out between us like adults.”

