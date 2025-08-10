wrestling / News

Kyle Fletcher Reportedly Signs New Long-Term Deal With AEW

August 9, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Kyle Fletcher 12-20-24 Image Credit: AEW

Everything’s coming up Kyle Fletcher lately, as Fightful Select reports that the TNT Champion has signed a new long-term deal with AEW. The multi-year deal was made back in the spring, with a representative used to negotiate on behalf of Fletcher. It’s said to be a “big money” deal when you take Fletcher’s age into account, and he is expected to be a major part of the company going forward. Tony Khan previously said that he sees Fletcher as a big part of AEW’s future.

