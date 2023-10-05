LA Knight on Figuring Things Out in the Business on His Own

– During an interview with the Getting Over podcast, WWE Superstar LA Knight was asked about going to veterans such as John Cena or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for advice about his career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

LA Knight on going to John Cena and The Rock for advice: “Now, I mean, there’s certain little things that I want to ask about. How I can just hide myself in different ways. How do you how do you deal with that? I haven’t really had that particular conversation. I mean, I always kind of try to grab Hunter whenever I can, and just kind of get a litmus test to where things are going, because I always need to know the direction. That’s going to dictate what I’m doing, how I’m doing. Maybe it’s a conversation I should have, now that you bring it up,” he said. “I am the type that I just am not going to want to bother people with that. Again, that protection element comes in when I’m just like, ‘You know what, I’m just gonna not sweat this’, or at least appear that I’m not sweating it, and that’ll be good enough.”

On having to figure things out on his own: “I mean, I’ve had to figure this whole damn thing out on my own anyway for 20 years. I didn’t have a dad in the business. I didn’t have any friends in the business. I didn’t have any of that stuff. So it was basically, you know, I’m gonna figure it out as I go. That’s what I did. Maybe I was a late bloomer because of it, and who knows, maybe it’ll be to my detriment.”

At this weekend’s WWE Fastlane, LA Knight teams with John Cena against The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa) in a tag team match. The event will be held on Saturday, October 7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.