Various News: LA Park Getting MLW World Championship Shot in November, Full Crockett Cup Wild Card Battle Royal
September 8, 2019
– LA Park is getting a show at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight in November. MLW announced that Park and Salina de la Renta revealed that they were cashing in the 2019 Battle Riot golden ticket for a shot at Jacob Fatu and the title on the PPV, which takes place on November 2nd in Cicero, Illinois.
– The NWA has released the full Wild Card Battle Royal match from the Crockett Cup in April:
