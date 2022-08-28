wrestling / News
La Rebellion Takes NWA 74’s Tag Team Championships Despite Opponent Replacements
La Rebellion had initially planned to go up against the Commonwealth Connection for NWA’s Tag Team Championships to try and reclaim their title (h/t to Fightful). But with Harry Smith out for illness, the Commonwealth Connection was replaced by Hawx Aerie for the NWA 74 match. La Rebellion was more than equal to the task despite the change of opponents, however, and have become NWA World Tag Team Champions for their second time. You can see a highlight picture of the win below.
We have NEW @nwa Tag Team Champions!
La Rebelión has done it again! #NWA74 @Bestia666tj @familiadtj #Mechawolf pic.twitter.com/VvMSJgEP48
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 28, 2022
