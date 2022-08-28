wrestling / News

La Rebellion Takes NWA 74’s Tag Team Championships Despite Opponent Replacements

August 27, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
NWA 74 WTT Image Credit: NWA

La Rebellion had initially planned to go up against the Commonwealth Connection for NWA’s Tag Team Championships to try and reclaim their title (h/t to Fightful). But with Harry Smith out for illness, the Commonwealth Connection was replaced by Hawx Aerie for the NWA 74 match. La Rebellion was more than equal to the task despite the change of opponents, however, and have become NWA World Tag Team Champions for their second time. You can see a highlight picture of the win below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

La Rebellion, NWA 74, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading