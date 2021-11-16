Lady Frost On Being Offered An NWA Deal, Her Experience Training At ROH Dojo

In a recent interview with Fightful, Lady Frost discussed her experience training at the Ring of Honor dojo, being offered a deal with the NWA, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Lady Frost on her experience training at the Ring of Honor dojo: “I had the match with Jenny Rose here in Pittsburgh and they invited myself and my husband down to the Ring of Honor Dojo in Maryland. So we quit our jobs, I had just started a fitness company. My husband was vested in his pension for ten years at his county job and we sold our house and we moved to Maryland to go to the Ring of Honor Dojo. My husband just went through neck surgery, also. He had a broken neck. So we were still recovering from that. It was a wild time. We spent about six to eight months at the Ring of Honor Dojo and he was still recovering but he was pretty much good to go after the first month we were there. I think I had two dark matches in the six or eight months I was there. I probably definitely wasn’t ready, but that’s why you’re at a dojo, to get prepped. I don’t think it was a good fit and we got a call from CHIKARA, who was under some umbrella contract with WWE. So he asked us to move to Philadelphia. We were like, ‘Hey, maybe we do this character change and we have this deal with WWE and that’s back on the table.’”

On working with Mike Quackenbush: “We were already driving two and a half hours each way to go see Mike Quackenbush as a trainer because he was insanely gifted. His wealth of knowledge is insane and I know that’s a sketchy topic right now. I hope I don’t get canceled. But I’m allowed to say he’s the best trainer ever. So we moved to Philly and then we’re like two completely different characters—I don’t think a lot of people know that—and then the world shut down while we’re in Philly. “

On being offered a deal with the NWA: “I don’t know if it’s a secret. I was offered a deal there. I very, very much enjoyed NWA. The locker room was great. It was the first time I felt like I was on a bigger stage doing something a step above the indies. I really enjoyed it, honestly. I think I’m playing the waiting game a little bit. Some other things were in the works. But, yeah. They’ve been good to me. They have.”